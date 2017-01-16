Pregame.com Line

|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at WASHINGTON
|4
|(220)
|Portland
|at MILWAUKEE
|7½
|(208½)
|Philadelphia
|at INDIANA
|5½
|(214)
|New
|Orleans
|at DENVER
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Charlotte
|at GOLDEN STATE
|7½
|(224½)
|Cleveland
|Utah
|5½
|(202)
|at
|PHOENIX
|at LA CLIPPERS
|7
|(210½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at BUTLER
|8
|Marquette
|at XAVIER
|1½
|Creighton
|at ST. JOHN’S
|9
|Depaul
|at VILLANOVA
|14
|Seton
|Hall
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|14½
|Syracuse
|at DETROIT
|3½
|Youngstown
|St
|at OAKLAND
|13½
|Cleveland
|St
|at VALPARAISO
|8½
|Green
|Bay
|at TROY
|7
|Texas
|State
|Georgia Southern
|4½
|at
|LOUISIANA-MONROE
|Texas-Arlington
|5
|at
|SOUTH
|ALABAMA
|at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE
|8½
|Georgia
|St
|at GEORGETOWN
|5½
|Providence
|Kansas
|3
|at
|IOWA
|ST
|Portland St
|8
|at
|N.
|ARIZONA
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Dallas
|-110
|at
|BUFFALO
|+100
|at BOSTON
|-190
|NY
|Islanders
|+175
|Montreal
|-130
|at
|DETROIT
|+120
|at LOS ANGELES
|-150
|Tampa
|Bay
|+140
|at SAN JOSE
|-200
|Winnipeg
|+180
|at PITTSBURGH
|-120
|Washington
|+110
|at EDMONTON
|-220
|Arizona
|+200
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ATLANTA
|4
|4
|(60½)
|Green
|Bay
|at NEW ENGLAND
|4½
|6
|(51)
|Pittsburgh
