Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 12:18 am 01/16/2017 12:18am
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at WASHINGTON 4 (220) Portland
at MILWAUKEE (208½) Philadelphia
at INDIANA (214) New Orleans
at DENVER OFF (OFF) Orlando
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Charlotte
at GOLDEN STATE (224½) Cleveland
Utah (202) at PHOENIX
at LA CLIPPERS 7 (210½) Oklahoma City
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at BUTLER 8 Marquette
at XAVIER Creighton
at ST. JOHN’S 9 Depaul
at VILLANOVA 14 Seton Hall
at NORTH CAROLINA 14½ Syracuse
at DETROIT Youngstown St
at OAKLAND 13½ Cleveland St
at VALPARAISO Green Bay
at TROY 7 Texas State
Georgia Southern at LOUISIANA-MONROE
Texas-Arlington 5 at SOUTH ALABAMA
at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE Georgia St
at GEORGETOWN Providence
Kansas 3 at IOWA ST
Portland St 8 at N. ARIZONA
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Dallas -110 at BUFFALO +100
at BOSTON -190 NY Islanders +175
Montreal -130 at DETROIT +120
at LOS ANGELES -150 Tampa Bay +140
at SAN JOSE -200 Winnipeg +180
at PITTSBURGH -120 Washington +110
at EDMONTON -220 Arizona +200
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at ATLANTA 4 4 (60½) Green Bay
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (51) Pittsburgh

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Topics:
Latest News NBA News NCAA Basketball NFL News
NFL News