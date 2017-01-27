3:08 am, January 27, 2017
Political football: For some, Super Bowl reflects US divide

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 3:01 am 01/27/2017 03:01am
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2012 file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, and businessman Donald Trump, right, applaud on the field before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the New York Jets in Foxborough, Mass. In the six New England states that voted for Hillary Clinton, some Patriots fans are trying to reconcile their team allegiance with their distaste for Republican President Trump. The New York billionaire has made it no secret he's good friends with team owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady. New England faces the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl on Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Not even the Super Bowl is immune to America’s deep political divisions.

Patriots fans have spent nearly two full seasons being reminded of the close friendship between President Donald Trump and their team’s three top figures — owner Robert Kraft, star quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick. That’s put some usually united fans at odds over celebrating the chase for a fifth Super Bowl win under Brady and Belichick.

New England plays the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5.

Segun Idowu, a Patriots fan and civil rights activist who voted for Clinton, says he has mixed emotions about the game.

But Brian Craig, a Massachusetts Republican who voted for Trump, complains that athletes who support Trump are unfairly ostracized.

The Super Bowl offers easy symbolic foils to anyone wanting to play politics. Atlanta is the home district of U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who boycotted Trump’s inauguration.

Follow Philip Marcelo at www.twitter.com/philmarcelo . His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/journalist/philip-marcelo

