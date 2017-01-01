7:41 pm, January 1, 2017
Packers’ Cobb out and Lions’ Slay in with NFC North at stake

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 7:28 pm 01/01/2017 07:28pm
DETROIT (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are without three starters on offense against the Detroit Lions in a matchup for the NFC North title.

Receiver Randall Cobb, running back James Starks and center JC Tretter were inactive for Sunday night’s game because of injuries. Cobb was questionable with an ankle injury as was Tretter because of a knee injury. Green Bay previously ruled out Starks due to a concussion. The Packers planned to start Davante Adams in place of Cobb, Ty Montgomery for Starks and Corey Linsley for Tretter.

The Lions gained a key player, standout cornerback Darius Slay, and lost one, right tackle Riley Reiff. Slay returned to the lineup after missing a game with a hamstring injury. Detroit added Reiff to the injury report Saturday with a hip injury, and he wasn’t cleared to play in what could be a blow to its chances of protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Also inactive for the Packers: QB Joe Callahan, CB Josh Hawkins, OT Kyle Murphy and LB Jayrone Elliott.

Also inactive for the Lions: QB Jake Rudock, CB Alex Carter, FB Michael Burton, LB Antwione Williams, C Travis Swanson, WR Jace Billingsley.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

