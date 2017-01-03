4:44 pm, January 3, 2017
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Oklahoma RB Samaje Perine…

Oklahoma RB Samaje Perine declares for NFL draft

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 4:27 pm 01/03/2017 04:27pm
Share

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine says he will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

The 235-pound junior became Oklahoma’s career rushing leader during Monday’s 35-19 Sugar Bowl win over Auburn. He finished with 4,122 yards, four ahead of 1978 Heisman winner Billy Sims.

Perine announced his decision on Tuesday in an Instagram post . In the post, he thanked his coaches, family and Oklahoma fans.

Perine rushed for 1,713 yards his freshman year, the sixth-best total in school history, and 21 touchdowns. He ran for a FBS-record 427 yards against Kansas that season, a mark that still stands. As a sophomore, he had 1,349 yards and 16 touchdowns.

This season, despite missing three games and most of a fourth with a leg injury, he rushed for 1,060 yards and 12 touchdowns. His best performance was a 239-yard effort against Oklahoma State.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Football NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Oklahoma RB Samaje Perine…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Look back at the Obama presidency

Obama’s eight years as POTUS brought historic moments, major initiatives, Oval Office laughs and celebrity encounters. Check out some of the memorable photos captured by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News