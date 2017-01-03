Oklahoma RB Samaje Perine declares for NFL draft

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine says he will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

The 235-pound junior became Oklahoma’s career rushing leader during Monday’s 35-19 Sugar Bowl win over Auburn. He finished with 4,122 yards, four ahead of 1978 Heisman winner Billy Sims.

Perine announced his decision on Tuesday in an Instagram post . In the post, he thanked his coaches, family and Oklahoma fans.

Perine rushed for 1,713 yards his freshman year, the sixth-best total in school history, and 21 touchdowns. He ran for a FBS-record 427 yards against Kansas that season, a mark that still stands. As a sophomore, he had 1,349 yards and 16 touchdowns.

This season, despite missing three games and most of a fourth with a leg injury, he rushed for 1,060 yards and 12 touchdowns. His best performance was a 239-yard effort against Oklahoma State.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments