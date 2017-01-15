3:39 am, January 15, 2017
No spark: Chargers logo, player booed at Clippers-Lakers

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 2:56 am 01/15/2017 02:56am
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2016, file photo, San Diego Chargers team president and CEO Dean Spanos looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, in San Diego. The Chargers are moving to Los Angeles, where they will join the recently relocated Rams in giving the nation's second-largest media market two NFL teams for the first time in decades. The announcement was made Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Chargers aren’t getting the warmest welcome from potential patrons on their move up the California coast.

Los Angeles fans at a Clippers-Lakers game Saturday booed the Chargers’ new logo when it was shown on the video board, then jeered tight end Jeff Cumberland when he was put on the big screen.

Chargers CEO and president Dean Spanos also attended the game with his family. Spanos and the team announced Thursday that they are relocating for next season from San Diego to Los Angeles.

Cumberland signed with the Chargers as a free agent before the 2016-17 season, but tore his left Achilles tendon in a preseason contest and never played a regular season game while the team was in San Diego.

The Clippers beat the Lakers 113-97.

