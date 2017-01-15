3:39 pm, January 15, 2017
NFL’s Sunday divisional playoffs start late because of ice

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 3:16 pm 01/15/2017 03:16pm
Dallas Cowboys fan Alfonso Gonzalez, right, wears a greater on his head as he waits to enter AT&T Stadium for an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

NFL’s Sunday divisional playoffs are about to get started, just a few hours later than expected.

With the Steelers game at Kansas City moved to a night start — 8:20 p.m. Eastern instead of 1:05 p.m. — because of an ice storm, the Packers game at the Dallas Cowboys became the opening act.

This is just the latest chapter in a great rivalry that includes the famous 1967 Ice Bowl, when the temperature at Lambeau Field was 15 below zero.

The weather will be much better in Arlington, Texas, where it is about 52 degrees.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

