4:51 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » NFL, Special Olympics team…

NFL, Special Olympics team up to expand flag football

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 3:33 pm 01/23/2017 03:33pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL and Special Olympics are teaming up to allow athletes with and without intellectual disabilities to compete together in flag football games.

The league will kick off the partnership by hosting a unified flag football exhibition game Wednesday in Orlando during Pro Bowl week.

NFL Foundation grants will fund Special Olympics Unified Sports, which allows people with and without intellectual disabilities to play on the same team.

Funding will support Special Olympics programs in Northern California, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and Virginia.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Health News Latest News Living News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » NFL, Special Olympics team…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News