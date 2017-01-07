4:51 pm, January 7, 2017
Roof closed in Houston with 40-degree temperature

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 4:49 pm 01/07/2017 04:49pm
4:45 p.m.

Maybe the NFL is in for another cold-weather Super Bowl.

With a temperature of 40 degrees at kickoff, the roof to NRG Stadium in Houston is closed for Saturday’s wild-card game between the Raiders and Texans.

Not a great harbinger weather-wise considering the Super Bowl will be in Houston in four weeks.

___

4:25 p.m.

The NFL postseason opened Saturday afternoon with an unlikely matchup of quarterbacks.

The Raiders (12-4) started third-string rookie Connor Cook, who saw his first action in the final game of the regular season after Matt McGloin injured his shoulder. McGloin had been forced into action after Derek Carr broke his leg.

Cook is the first QB in history to make his first NFL start in a playoff game.

Brock Osweiler started for the Houston Texans after being benched for Tom Savage two weeks ago. Savage suffered a concussion on Sunday.

Houston (9-7) is favored by three at home.

Later on wild-card Saturday, Detroit plays at Seattle.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

