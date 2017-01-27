12:14 am, January 28, 2017
NFL Injury Report

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: definitely will not play; DNP-did not practice; LIMITED: LIMITED; FULL: Full participation in practice):

Sunday, Feb. 5

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS vs. ATLANTA FALCONS at Houston — PATRIOTS: DNP: DB Nate Ebner (concussion), PK Stephen Gostkowski (illness). LIMITED: WR Danny Amendola (ankle), TE Martellus Bennett (knee), RB Brandon Bolden (knee), LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder), WR Chris Hogan (thigh), WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee), DL Jabaal Sheard (knee). FALCONS: DNP: C Alex Mack (fibula). LIMITED: WR Julio Jones (toe). FULL: DE Dwight Freeney (not injury related).

