NFC Champion Playoff Statistics

|Atlanta Falcons
|Passing
|
|ATT
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|TD
|INT
|Ryan
|75
|53
|70.7
|730
|7
|0
|TEAM
|75
|53
|70.7
|730
|7
|0
|OPPONENTS
|75
|44
|58.7
|512
|5
|3
|Rushing
|
|ATT
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Freeman
|28
|87
|3.1
|14
|1
|Coleman
|22
|86
|3.9
|15
|1
|Ryan
|6
|20
|3.3
|14t
|1
|Sanu
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Hardy
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Gabriel
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|59
|200
|3.4
|15
|3
|OPPONENTS
|38
|200
|5.3
|28
|0
|Receiving
|
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|J.Jones
|15
|247
|16.5
|73t
|3
|Sanu
|9
|96
|10.7
|22
|2
|Freeman
|8
|122
|15.2
|53
|1
|Gabriel
|6
|95
|15.8
|37
|0
|Coleman
|6
|57
|9.5
|17
|1
|Hooper
|3
|33
|11.0
|15
|0
|Toilolo
|3
|31
|10.3
|18
|0
|Hardy
|2
|18
|9.0
|11
|0
|DiMarco
|1
|31
|31.0
|31
|0
|Robinson
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|53
|730
|13.8
|73t
|7
|OPPONENTS
|44
|512
|11.6
|40
|5
|Interceptions
|
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Allen
|2
|45
|22.5
|45
|0
|D.Jones
|1
|28
|28.0
|28
|0
|TEAM
|3
|73
|24.3
|45
|0
|OPPONENTS
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punting
|
|NO.
|YDS
|AVG
|Bosher
|5
|210
|42.0
|TEAM
|5
|210
|42.0
|OPPONENTS
|4
|227
|56.8
|Punt Returns
|
|NO.
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|Weems
|2
|24
|12.0
|0
|TEAM
|2
|24
|12.0
|0
|OPPONENTS
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|Kickoff Returns
|
|NO.
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|Weems
|2
|41
|20.5
|0
|Sanu
|1
|9
|9.0
|0
|TEAM
|3
|50
|16.7
|0
|OPPONENTS
|6
|209
|34.8
|0
|Kicking
|
|XP/XPA
|FG/FGA
|PTS
|Bryant
|9
|10
|3
|3
|18
|TEAM
|9
|10
|3
|3
|18
|OPPONENTS
|3
|3
|2
|3
|9
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments