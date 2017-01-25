4:20 pm, January 26, 2017
NFC Champion Playoff Statistics

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017
Atlanta Falcons
Passing
ATT COM PCT YARDS TD INT
Ryan 75 53 70.7 730 7 0
TEAM 75 53 70.7 730 7 0
OPPONENTS 75 44 58.7 512 5 3
Rushing
ATT YARDS AVG LONG TD
Freeman 28 87 3.1 14 1
Coleman 22 86 3.9 15 1
Ryan 6 20 3.3 14t 1
Sanu 1 7 7.0 7 0
Hardy 1 0 0.0 0 0
Gabriel 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 59 200 3.4 15 3
OPPONENTS 38 200 5.3 28 0
Receiving
NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
J.Jones 15 247 16.5 73t 3
Sanu 9 96 10.7 22 2
Freeman 8 122 15.2 53 1
Gabriel 6 95 15.8 37 0
Coleman 6 57 9.5 17 1
Hooper 3 33 11.0 15 0
Toilolo 3 31 10.3 18 0
Hardy 2 18 9.0 11 0
DiMarco 1 31 31.0 31 0
Robinson 0 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 53 730 13.8 73t 7
OPPONENTS 44 512 11.6 40 5
Interceptions
NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Allen 2 45 22.5 45 0
D.Jones 1 28 28.0 28 0
TEAM 3 73 24.3 45 0
OPPONENTS 0 0 0.0 0 0
Punting
NO. YDS AVG
Bosher 5 210 42.0
TEAM 5 210 42.0
OPPONENTS 4 227 56.8
Punt Returns
NO. YDS AVG TD
Weems 2 24 12.0 0
TEAM 2 24 12.0 0
OPPONENTS 1 0 0.0 0
Kickoff Returns
NO. YDS AVG TD
Weems 2 41 20.5 0
Sanu 1 9 9.0 0
TEAM 3 50 16.7 0
OPPONENTS 6 209 34.8 0
Kicking
XP/XPA FG/FGA PTS
Bryant 9 10 3 3 18
TEAM 9 10 3 3 18
OPPONENTS 3 3 2 3 9

NFL News