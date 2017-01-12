3:35 pm, January 12, 2017
72° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT The Senate Armed Services Committee holds a confirmation hearing for retired Gen. James Mattis to be Defense Secretary. Listen.

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » New Broncos coach has…

New Broncos coach has a tough act to follow

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 3:31 pm 01/12/2017 03:31pm
Share

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Vance Joseph called the Denver Broncos’ job a “reboot, not a rebuild” when he was introduced Thursday as Gary Kubiak’s successor.

Joseph, 44, scuttled interviews scheduled with the Chargers, Rams and 49ers about their head coaching vacancies after meeting with Denver GM John Elway this week about the most desirable opening in the league.

Joseph said he’s eager to step into the Broncos’ championship culture, saying, “It’s a football team that’s not broken. It’s a great job.”

It’s also a pressure cooker that’s driven out the last two coaches with two years left on their contracts.

Kubiak cited health concerns in stepping down last week. He went 24-11, including a win in Super Bowl 50 that came a year after John Fox bolted to the rebuilding Bears following a 49-22 run in Denver.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » New Broncos coach has…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News