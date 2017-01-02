12:10 am, January 2, 2017
BREAKING NEWS The Washington Redskins have been eliminated from playoff contention following a 19-10 loss to the New York Giants.

National Football League

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 12:00 am 01/02/2017 12:00am
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 14 2 0 .875 441 250
x-Miami 10 6 0 .625 363 380
Buffalo 7 9 0 .438 399 378
N.Y. Jets 5 11 0 .313 275 409
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Houston 9 7 0 .563 279 328
Tennessee 9 7 0 .563 381 378
Indianapolis 8 8 0 .500 411 392
Jacksonville 3 13 0 .188 318 400
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Pittsburgh 11 5 0 .688 399 327
Baltimore 8 8 0 .500 343 321
Cincinnati 6 9 1 .406 325 315
Cleveland 1 15 0 .063 264 452
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 12 4 0 .750 389 311
x-Oakland 12 4 0 .750 416 385
Denver 9 7 0 .563 333 297
San Diego 5 11 0 .313 410 423
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Dallas 13 3 0 .813 421 306
x-N.Y. Giants 11 5 0 .688 310 284
Washington 8 7 1 .531 396 383
Philadelphia 7 9 0 .438 367 331
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Atlanta 11 5 0 .688 540 406
Tampa Bay 9 7 0 .563 354 369
New Orleans 7 9 0 .438 469 454
Carolina 6 10 0 .375 369 402
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Green Bay 10 6 0 .625 432 388
x-Detroit 9 7 0 .563 346 358
Minnesota 8 8 0 .500 327 307
Chicago 3 13 0 .188 279 399
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Seattle 10 5 1 .656 354 292
Arizona 7 8 1 .469 418 362
Los Angeles 4 12 0 .250 224 394
San Francisco 2 14 0 .125 309 480

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 38, Chicago 10

Cincinnati 27, Baltimore 10

New England 35, Miami 14

N.Y. Jets 30, Buffalo 10

Philadelphia 27, Dallas 13

Indianapolis 24, Jacksonville 20

Tampa Bay 17, Carolina 16

Tennessee 24, Houston 17

Pittsburgh 27, Cleveland 24, OT

N.Y. Giants 19, Washington 10

Seattle 25, San Francisco 23

Denver 24, Oakland 6

Kansas City 37, San Diego 27

Arizona 44, Los Angeles 6

Atlanta 38, New Orleans 32

Green Bay 31, Detroit 24

