Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with C Luis Barajas on a minor league contract.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with C Cody Decker on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Williams Valencia on a minor league contract.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Tyler A. Greene.

LAREDO LEMURS — Released INF Will Soto. Traded LHP Luis Pollorena to Sugar Land for future considerations.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded INF Rene Leveret to Fargo-Moorhead for future considerations.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Traded RHP Ryan Leach to Windy City for a player to be named.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Traded INF Yeixon Ruiz to Normal (Frontier) for a player to be named.

Frontier League

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Kurt Lipscomb to a contract extension. Signed 2B Melvin Gray.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed C Kendall Patrick to a contract extension.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed OF Devin Carter.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined L.A. Lakers G Jordan Clarkson $15,000 for throwing a forearm above the shoulders of Miami G Goran Dragic.

NEW JERSEY NETS — Waived F Anthony Bennett.

NBA Development League

IOWA ENERGY — Fired coach Matt Woodley. Named Glynn Cyprien interim head coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived LB Josh Shirley.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Jared Abbrederis and Andrew Turzilli, OL Matt Rotheram and Brandon Thomas, TEs Kennard Backman and Khari Lee, RB Mike James, LB Steve Longa and DB Charles Washington to reserve/future contracts.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released DT Mike Pennel.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Alex Bazzie to a reserve/future contract.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DE Jimmy Bean, DL Demetrius Cherry, CB Kenneth Durden, TEs Cooper Helfet and Ryan O’Malley, WRs Jaydon Mickens and K.J. Brent and Gs Oni Omoile and Ian Silberman to reserve/future contracts.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Akeem Whonder.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Tyler Wotherspoon to Stockton (AHL). Recalled D Brett Kulak from Stockton.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived G Curtis McElhinney. Assigned F Markus Hannikainen to Cleveland (AHL). Recalled G Anton Forsberg from Cleveland.

EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned RW Jesse Puljujarvi to Bakersfield (AHL). Recalled RW Anton Slepyshev from Bakersfield.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned D Petter Granberg to Milwaukee (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned Fs Erick Condra and Adam Erne to Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Paul Carey from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Loaned F Sam Povorozniouk to Elmira (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Recalled G Austin Lotz from Reading (ECHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Thomas Hodges as emergency backup.

ELMIRA JACKALS — Released D Jeke Travis.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released G Clay Witt as emergency backup.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed F Jay Simpson.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Loaned M Lucas Melano to Club Atletico Belgrano (Primera Division-Argentina) through Dec. 31. Traded F Christian Volesky to Sporting Kansas City for a 2017 fourth-round draft pick.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Acquired F Latif Blessing from Liberty Professionals FC (Premier League-Ghana).

COLLEGE

AIR FORCE — Signed football coach Troy Calhoun to a contract extension through the 2021 season.

IOWA — Named Brian Ferentz offensive coordinator.

NEBRASKA — Announced junior F Isaac Copeland has transferred from Georgetown.

NORTH CAROLINA — QB Mitch Trubisky will enter the NFL draft.

OHIO STATE — RB Curtis Samuel will enter the NFL draft.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Named Eric Wolford offensive line coach.

STANFORD — Announced the retirement of women’s volleyball coach John Dunning.

TUSCULUM — Announced the retirement of golf coach Bob Dibble, effective May 31.

WAKE FOREST — Named Wayne Lineburg tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.

