Milanovich resigns as Argonauts head coach to join Jaguars

TORONTO (AP) — Scott Milanovich stepped down as head coach of the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts on Friday to become the Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterbacks coach.

The move came three days after Jim Barker was fired as Toronto’s general manager.

Barker hired Milanovich in December 2011, giving him his first CFL head coaching job. He led the Argos to a Grey Cup victory in 2012, but the club finished last in the East Division in 2016 with a 5-13 record and missed the playoffs.

Milanovich was a quarterback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1996-1999) and spent 10 seasons coaching in the CFL. He served as an assistant with the Montreal Alouettes (2007-2011) before joining the Argos.

Milanovich posted a 43-47 record with Toronto and was the CFL’s coach of the year in 2012.

“We are pleased to welcome Scott and his family to the Jaguars organization,’ Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone said. “He will be a great asset to our coaching staff, as his professional playing and coaching experience will be vital in the improvement of our quarterbacks.”

