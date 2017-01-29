3:22 am, January 29, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Jets hire Kevin Greene…

Jets hire Kevin Greene as outside linebackers coach

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 12:44 am 01/29/2017 12:44am
Share

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have hired Hall of Famer Kevin Greene as their outside linebackers coach.

Greene, who played linebacker for 15 NFL seasons and twice led the league in sacks, stepped away from coaching in 2014 to spend more time with his family. He previously spent five seasons as Green Bay’s outside linebackers coach from 2009-13 after beginning his coaching career as an intern with Pittsburgh in 2008.

The Jets announced the move Saturday. Greene replaces Mark Collins, who was one of five assistants not brought back by coach Todd Bowles.

Greene was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and the 1996 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He had 160 sacks, ranking him third on the career list, while playing for the Rams, Steelers, Panthers and the 49ers. Greene was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last summer.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Jets hire Kevin Greene…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News