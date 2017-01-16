8:11 pm, January 16, 2017
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Jaguars hire Tyrone Wheatley…

Jaguars hire Tyrone Wheatley as running backs coach

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 8:03 pm 01/16/2017 08:03pm
Share

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired former Michigan standout Tyrone Wheatley as running backs coach.

Wheatley spent the past two years coaching running backs at his alma mater. Before that, he spent five years working for new Jaguars coach Doug Marrone.

Wheatley coached running backs with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills (2013-14) and on the collegiate level at Syracuse (2010-12). Marrone was the head coach at both stops.

The 44-year-old Wheatley rejoins Marrone, who is working with executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin to build his staff. They previously hired Todd Wash as defensive coordinator, Perry Fewell as secondary coach, Pat Flaherty as offensive line coach and Joe DeCamillis as special teams coordinator.

Wheatley inherits a running backs group that features Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Jaguars hire Tyrone Wheatley…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News