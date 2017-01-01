6:10 pm, January 1, 2017
Jaguars-Colts Stats

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 5:56 pm 01/01/2017 05:56pm
Jacksonville 10 7 0 3—20
Indianapolis 0 3 14 7—24
First Quarter

Jac_FG Myers 47, 10:05.

Jac_Koyack 14 pass from Bortles (Myers kick), 5:57.

Second Quarter

Jac_Grant 57 run (Myers kick), 5:45.

Ind_FG Vinatieri 45, 2:41.

Third Quarter

Ind_Turbin 7 run (Vinatieri kick), 10:16.

Ind_D.Allen 15 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), :12.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_FG Myers 41, 1:33.

Ind_Doyle 1 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), :09.

A_65,160.

___

Jac Ind
First downs 23 24
Total Net Yards 470 384
Rushes-yards 30-182 22-94
Passing 288 290
Punt Returns 2-(minu 0-0
Kickoff Returns 2-39 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 25-39-0 24-41-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-13 4-31
Punts 4-47.0 5-40.6
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-1
Penalties-Yards 8-54 4-35
Time of Possession 29:36 30:24

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, Grant 18-122, Bortles 3-21, D.Robinson 4-17, B.Hill 2-11, Banyard 2-7, Walters 1-4. Indianapolis, Gore 16-62, Luck 3-17, Turbin 3-15.

PASSING_Jacksonville, Bortles 25-39-0-301. Indianapolis, Luck 24-40-1-321, Morrison 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Walters 8-84, Lee 6-86, A.Robinson 5-82, Koyack 3-25, Grant 2-15, Washington 1-9. Indianapolis, Hilton 6-95, Rogers 4-72, Dorsett 4-56, D.Allen 3-34, Turbin 2-18, Gore 2-14, Doyle 2-10, Swoope 1-22.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Jacksonville, Myers 30, Myers 54. Indianapolis, Vinatieri 48.

