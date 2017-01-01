Jaguars-Colts Stats

|Jacksonville
|10
|7
|0
|3—20
|Indianapolis
|0
|3
|14
|7—24
|First Quarter
Jac_FG Myers 47, 10:05.
Jac_Koyack 14 pass from Bortles (Myers kick), 5:57.
Jac_Grant 57 run (Myers kick), 5:45.
Ind_FG Vinatieri 45, 2:41.
Ind_Turbin 7 run (Vinatieri kick), 10:16.
Ind_D.Allen 15 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), :12.
Jac_FG Myers 41, 1:33.
Ind_Doyle 1 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), :09.
A_65,160.
|Jac
|Ind
|First downs
|23
|24
|Total Net Yards
|470
|384
|Rushes-yards
|30-182
|22-94
|Passing
|288
|290
|Punt Returns
|2-(minu
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-39
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-39-0
|24-41-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-13
|4-31
|Punts
|4-47.0
|5-40.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-54
|4-35
|Time of Possession
|29:36
|30:24
RUSHING_Jacksonville, Grant 18-122, Bortles 3-21, D.Robinson 4-17, B.Hill 2-11, Banyard 2-7, Walters 1-4. Indianapolis, Gore 16-62, Luck 3-17, Turbin 3-15.
PASSING_Jacksonville, Bortles 25-39-0-301. Indianapolis, Luck 24-40-1-321, Morrison 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Walters 8-84, Lee 6-86, A.Robinson 5-82, Koyack 3-25, Grant 2-15, Washington 1-9. Indianapolis, Hilton 6-95, Rogers 4-72, Dorsett 4-56, D.Allen 3-34, Turbin 2-18, Gore 2-14, Doyle 2-10, Swoope 1-22.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Jacksonville, Myers 30, Myers 54. Indianapolis, Vinatieri 48.
