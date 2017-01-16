3:41 pm, January 16, 2017
BREAKING NEWS NASA has announced the death of astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon. He was 82.

Green Bay’s win over Dallas seen by average of 48.5M on Fox

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 3:20 pm 01/16/2017 03:20pm
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) watches his 51-yard field goal to win the game as time expires during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Packers won 34-31. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

NEW YORK (AP) — Green Bay’s 34-31 win over Dallas was seen by an average of 48.5 million on Fox, the most-viewed NFL divisional playoff game ever.

The game Sunday had a 26.1 rating and 46 share, the network said Monday, the highest-rated NFC divisional game since 1997. The rating is the percentage of television households tuned to a program, and the share is the percentage watching a telecast among those homes with TVs on at the time.

Pittsburgh’s 18-16 victory over Kansas City, shifted to prime time Sunday night because of bad weather, was seen by 37.4 million people on NBC and its digital platform, including 37.1 million on the network.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

