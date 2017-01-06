Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated OF Jason Coats for assignment. Claimed OF Willy Garcia off waivers from Pittsburgh.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned 1B Ji-Man Choi outright to Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Raul Fernandez, Drew Rucinski and Alex Wimmers; Cs Eddy Rodriguez and Dan Rohlfing; INFs Tommy Field, Bengie Gonzalez, Niko Goodrum, Matt Hague, Leonardo Reginatto and Ben Paulsen; and OF J.B. Shuck on minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded OF Seth Smith to Baltimore for RHP Yovani Gallardo and cash, and RHP Nathan Karns to Kansas City for OF Jarrod Dyson.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Travis Snider on a minor league contract.

American Association

LAREDO LEMURS — Signed LHP Harold Guerrero and RHP Markus Solbach.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released INF Ino Patron.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed 1B/OF David Rohm.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed C Daniel Grauer.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Assigned Fs Bobby Portis and Paul Zipser to Windy City (NBADL).

DENVER NUGGETS — Waived F Alonzo Gee.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Recalled C Ivica Zubac from Los Angeles (NBADL).

PHOENIX SUNS — Waived G John Jenkins.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Fined Miami WR Jarvis Landry $48,618, Oakland LB Bruce Irvin $18,231 and Green Bay WR Davante Adams $12,154 for their actions during last week’s games.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DL Kapron Lewis-Moore to a reserve/future contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived DE Jason Jones.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LBs Khairi Fortt and Pete Robertson and DL Phil Taylor to reserve/future contracts.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released QB Kevin Glenn.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned D Brycen Martin from Rochester (AHL) to Elmira (ECHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned F Clark Bishop from Charlotte (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned D Gustav Forsling and F Spencer Abbott to Rockford (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Loaned D Patrik Nemeth to Texas (AHL) for conditioning.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned D Thomas Schemitsch from Springfield (AHL) to Manchester (ECHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Vladislav Kamenev from Milwaukee (AHL). Signed D Matt Irwin to a one-year contract extension for the 2017-18 season.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Pavel Buchnevich to Hartford (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Luke Witkowski fromi Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Liam O’Brien from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

HERSHEY BEARS — Returned D Colton Saucerman to South Carolina (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Derek Army to a professional tryout contract.

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned G Kent Simpson to Colorado (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Recalled F Marc-Olivier Roy from Alaska (ECHL).

ECHL

BRAMPTON BEAST — Signed D Travis Armstrong.

FORT WAYNE COMETS — Released D Frank Schumacher.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Loaned F Anthony Camara to St. John’s (AHL).

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed Fs Maxime St-Cyr and Josh Brittain.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Added G Justin Masterman as emergency backup.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Brent Troyan as emergency backup.

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed F Zach O’Brien.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed D Kortne Ford and F Ricardo Perez.

COLUMBUS CREW — Promoted Crew SC Academy director of methodology Nico Estevez to assistant coach.

D.C. UNITED — Named Ryan Martin director of the youth academy.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D RJ Allen and M/W Tommy McNamara.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed M Servando Carrasco to a two-year contract. Re-signed D Kevin Alston to a one-year contract and M Seb Hines to a three-year contract.

REAL SALT LAKE — Agreed to terms with M Albert Rusnak.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed assistant coaches Kerry Zavagnin and Zoran Savic. Named Alec Dufty goalkeeper coach.

International

TRABZONSPOR (TURKEY) — Acquired F Fabian Castillo from FC Dallas (MLS).

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Olivia Coiro assistant director of athletics communications and Eric Ward director of marketing and fan engagement.

FLORIDA — DT Caleb Brantley will enter the NFL draft. Promoted linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Randy Shannon to defensive coordinator.

GEORGIA TECH — Named Craig Candeto quarterbacks coach.

IOWA — Announced the retirement of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Greg Davis.

NORTH CAROLINA — RB Elijah Hood will enter the NFL draft.

PENN STATE — WR Chris Godwin will enter the NFL draft.

WENTWORTH TECH — Announced the resignation of women’s soccer coach Bobby Desilets to take a similar position at Wheaton (Mass.).

WESTERN MICHIGAN — Announced the resignation of football coach P.J. Fleck to take the same position at Minnesota.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments