10:46 pm, January 3, 2017
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Florida CB Wilson, OT…

Florida CB Wilson, OT Sharpe leaving early for NFL draft

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 10:15 pm 01/03/2017 10:15pm
Share

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Cornerback Quincy Wilson and offensive tackle David Sharpe became the first Florida players to leave school early this season and declare for the NFL draft.

Wilson and Sharpe announced their intentions Tuesday on Twitter, one day after the 20th-ranked Gators beat No. 21 Iowa 30-3 in the Outback Bowl.

Center Cam Dillard, who started eight games this season and 19 over the last two years, also announced he intends to transfer. As a graduate transfer, Dillard will be able to play elsewhere right away.

Wilson had three interceptions this season and is expected to one of the first cornerbacks taken in the NFL draft in late April. Sharpe thanked the school “for everything they’ve done for me and 3 years of life changing experiences.”

Just a few minutes earlier, defensive back Duke Dawson announced that he will return for his senior season. Dawson called it “one of the toughest decisions in my life at this point.”

The Gators (9-4) now await word from cornerback Jalen Tabor and defensive tackle Caleb Brantley. Both are expected to turn pro.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Football NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Florida CB Wilson, OT…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Look back at the Obama presidency

Obama’s eight years as POTUS brought historic moments, major initiatives, Oval Office laughs and celebrity encounters. Check out some of the memorable photos captured by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News