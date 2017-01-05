9:17 am, January 5, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Florida CB Tabor leaving…

Florida CB Tabor leaving school early for NFL draft

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 8:59 am 01/05/2017 08:59am
Share

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida cornerback Jalen Tabor has decided to skip his final year of college eligibility and enter the NFL draft.

Tabor, a junior from Washington, D.C., made his announcement on The Players’ Tribune on Thursday, writing “it’s an exciting time for me. I’ve decided to do what’s best for me and my family by continuing to pursue my dreams.”

Tabor was widely considered one of the top defensive backs in the country this season and likely will be one of the first ones selected in the NFL draft in late April.

He had 33 tackles, four interceptions and a sack for the Gators (9-4), who already lost cornerback Quincy Wilson, offensive tackle David Sharpe and linebacker Alex Anzalone to the pros.

Defensive tackle Caleb Brantley also is expected to leave school early.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Football NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Florida CB Tabor leaving…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News