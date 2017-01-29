1:46 pm, January 29, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS ALERT: Results are in for the Australian Open 2017 final game between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Find out who won.

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Fans invited to rally…

Fans invited to rally for Super Bowl-bound Patriots

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 1:19 pm 01/29/2017 01:19pm
Share

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots fans will have one more chance to see the team and wish the players luck before they leave to play in the Super Bowl in Houston.

The team is inviting fans to a special Super Bowl send-off rally Monday morning on NRG Plaza outside The Hall at Patriot Place.

The rally will include a performance by the New England Patriots Cheerleaders.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and team captains Tom Brady, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and Matthew Slater will talk to the crowd before the buses leave Foxborough for Logan International Airport.

The Patriots won their ninth conference championship with a 36-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 22. They will face the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl Feb. 5.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NFL News Other Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Fans invited to rally…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News