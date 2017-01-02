4:42 pm, January 2, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Falcons' Quinn says he…

Falcons’ Quinn says he is ‘sure’ Shanahan will draw interest

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 4:16 pm 01/02/2017 04:16pm
Share

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, expected to be one of the top targets for teams looking to replace head coaches, could be available for interviews late this week.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Monday “I’m sure he will be contacted by some teams.” Quinn wouldn’t confirm any teams which may hope to interview Shanahan.

Denver and the Los Angeles Rams are among teams which could have interest in Shanahan.

The NFC South champion Falcons earned a first-round bye with Sunday’s 38-32 win over New Orleans. Quinn has scheduled practices on Wednesday and Thursday. He said Shanahan or any other assistant would be available “at the end of the week” to speak with another team.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Falcons' Quinn says he…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

30 recipes for your slow cooker

The best part about these hearty, comforting meals? All of them can be made in your slow cooker.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News