Falcons invite Vick back to Atlanta for Dome finale

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 1:22 pm 01/01/2017 01:22pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Vick is set to return to the Georgia Dome for the Atlanta Falcons’ final regular-season game in the stadium.

The Falcons say Vick is among numerous former players and coaches who will take part in a halftime ceremony during a game against the New Orleans Saints.

Vick was one of the most dynamic players in team history, but his legacy was marred by a dogfighting operation that sent him to federal prison for almost two years. He never played again for the Falcons.

Now 36, Vick played five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles after getting out of prison. He also spent time largely in backup roles with the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers, but hasn’t played for anyone this season and it appears his career is over.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

