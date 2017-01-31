12:37 pm, January 31, 2017
Homeland Security Secretary Kelly and other officials are speaking about the Trump administration's travel ban. Listen live.

Falcons hold media availability in skating rink

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 12:26 pm 01/31/2017 12:26pm
FILE - Int his Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) speaks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) after an NFL football game in Atlanta. Bernard Edwards, a retired technical sergeant with the Air Force, is on Radio Row during Super Bowl week, getting a chance to host a one-hour talk show on SiriusXM's special channel dedicated to the NFL championship game. He'll get off to a good start with such guests as Drew Brees, Le'Veon Bell and David Johnson for his debut. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons’ media availability Tuesday is not being held at a stadium or arena or even in a hotel ballroom.

Try a skating rink inside a Houston mall.

No, the ice isn’t down at The Square at Memorial City. And only a handful of players are scheduled to meet with reporters.

Still, it’s an unusual setting for a Super Bowl event, hard by an Old Navy and a Cheesecake Factory.

Adding to the surreal atmosphere — Houston doesn’t have even a minor league hockey team any longer — was the presence of a high school band playing as buses arrived. Some folks, perhaps puzzled by who was riding in the buses, waved to media members as the vehicles pulled up to the entrance.

