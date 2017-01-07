10:52 am, January 7, 2017
23° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Ex-NFL player gets clean,…

Ex-NFL player gets clean, now seeks college coach position

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 10:33 am 01/07/2017 10:33am
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio State University football player whose NFL career fell apart because of an addiction to painkillers says he wants to become a college coach and help others avoid similar pitfalls now that he’s clean and has earned a college degree.

Shane Olivea tells The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2hjuJcY ) he was high every day following his rookie year with the San Diego Chargers.

The Long Island, New York native checked into a treatment center in 2008 after his mother organized an intervention. He says doctors told him they’d never seen anyone live with such high opioid levels.

Olivea was released by the Chargers and released again by the New York Giants after hurting his back.

He returned to Ohio State last year and graduated in December with a degree in sport industry.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Health News Latest News Living News Money News NCAA Football NFL News Other Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Ex-NFL player gets clean,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News