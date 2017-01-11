Deadline for Chargers’ decision extended 2 days

NEW YORK (AP) — The deadline for the San Diego Chargers to exercise their option to relocate to Los Angeles has been extended for two days.

The original deadline was Jan. 15. Because that is a Sunday and Monday is a federal holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the NFL moved back the deadline until Tuesday.

San Diego would become a tenant in the stadium being built in Inglewood, California, for the Rams if the Chargers exercise that option. If not, the Oakland Raiders would have the option to join the Rams in the LA area, but the Raiders have indicated their intention to seek a move to Las Vegas.

The NFL’s stadium and finance committees are meeting Wednesday to discuss relocation of the Chargers and Raiders.

