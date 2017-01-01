6:10 pm, January 1, 2017
Cowboys-Eagles Stats

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 5:56 pm 01/01/2017 05:56pm
Dallas 0 10 3 0—13
Philadelphia 3 7 7 10—27
First Quarter

Phi_FG Sturgis 22, 3:57.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Bailey 49, 14:51.

Dal_Williams 3 pass from Romo (Bailey kick), 10:11.

Phi_Ertz 6 pass from Wentz (Sturgis kick), :07.

Third Quarter

Dal_FG Bailey 23, 9:18.

Phi_Ertz 20 pass from Wentz (Sturgis kick), 4:56.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_FG Sturgis 33, 2:18.

Phi_Watson 1 run (Sturgis kick), 1:23.

A_69,596.

___

Dal Phi
First downs 15 24
Total Net Yards 195 346
Rushes-yards 21-69 30-114
Passing 126 232
Punt Returns 3-23 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-45 2-36
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-4
Comp-Att-Int 16-29-2 27-43-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-25 2-13
Punts 5-39.0 4-50.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-35 4-61
Time of Possession 24:18 35:42

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, D.McFadden 7-28, Dunbar 3-20, Morris 8-12, Prescott 1-9, Sanchez 2-0. Philadelphia, Marshall 10-42, Sproles 9-32, Watson 9-28, Wentz 1-13, Agholor 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 4-8-0-37, Romo 3-4-0-29, Sanchez 9-17-2-85. Philadelphia, Wentz 27-43-0-245.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Beasley 3-49, Williams 3-33, Dunbar 3-19, D.McFadden 2-19, Witten 1-10, Whitehead 1-8, Escobar 1-7, Morris 1-3, Butler 1-3. Philadelphia, Ertz 13-139, Burton 5-39, Sproles 3-4, Turner 2-30, Green-Beckham 1-15, Celek 1-9, Watson 1-5, Marshall 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Sturgis 49.

