Cowboys-Eagles Stats

|Dallas
|0
|10
|3
|0—13
|Philadelphia
|3
|7
|7
|10—27
|First Quarter
Phi_FG Sturgis 22, 3:57.
Dal_FG Bailey 49, 14:51.
Dal_Williams 3 pass from Romo (Bailey kick), 10:11.
Phi_Ertz 6 pass from Wentz (Sturgis kick), :07.
Dal_FG Bailey 23, 9:18.
Phi_Ertz 20 pass from Wentz (Sturgis kick), 4:56.
Phi_FG Sturgis 33, 2:18.
Phi_Watson 1 run (Sturgis kick), 1:23.
A_69,596.
___
|Dal
|Phi
|First downs
|15
|24
|Total Net Yards
|195
|346
|Rushes-yards
|21-69
|30-114
|Passing
|126
|232
|Punt Returns
|3-23
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-45
|2-36
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-4
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-29-2
|27-43-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-25
|2-13
|Punts
|5-39.0
|4-50.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-35
|4-61
|Time of Possession
|24:18
|35:42
___
RUSHING_Dallas, D.McFadden 7-28, Dunbar 3-20, Morris 8-12, Prescott 1-9, Sanchez 2-0. Philadelphia, Marshall 10-42, Sproles 9-32, Watson 9-28, Wentz 1-13, Agholor 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 4-8-0-37, Romo 3-4-0-29, Sanchez 9-17-2-85. Philadelphia, Wentz 27-43-0-245.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Beasley 3-49, Williams 3-33, Dunbar 3-19, D.McFadden 2-19, Witten 1-10, Whitehead 1-8, Escobar 1-7, Morris 1-3, Butler 1-3. Philadelphia, Ertz 13-139, Burton 5-39, Sproles 3-4, Turner 2-30, Green-Beckham 1-15, Celek 1-9, Watson 1-5, Marshall 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Sturgis 49.
