Browns-Steelers Stats

|Cleveland
|7
|7
|0
|7
|3—24
|Pittsburgh
|0
|7
|0
|14
|6—27
|First Quarter
Cle_DeValve 12 pass from Griffin (Parkey kick), 7:48.
Cle_Barnidge 4 pass from Griffin (Parkey kick), 9:21.
Pit_D.Williams 11 pass from L.Jones (Boswell kick), :31.
Pit_D.Williams 1 run (Boswell kick), 13:21.
Pit_Ayers 11 pass from L.Jones (Boswell kick), 5:14.
Cle_Atkinson 5 run (Parkey kick), 3:28.
Cle_FG Parkey 34, 7:17.
Pit_Hamilton 26 pass from L.Jones, 2:57.
A_55,921.
___
|Cle
|Pit
|First downs
|27
|21
|Total Net Yards
|437
|312
|Rushes-yards
|33-231
|28-69
|Passing
|206
|243
|Punt Returns
|3-26
|3-15
|Kickoff Returns
|2-60
|3-44
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-67
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-40-1
|24-37-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-26
|4-34
|Punts
|4-47.5
|8-46.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-3
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-37
|9-43
|Time of Possession
|38:54
|33:09
___
RUSHING_Cleveland, Crowell 19-152, Atkinson 7-34, Griffin 5-32, C.Coleman 1-9, Du.Johnson 1-4. Pittsburgh, D.Williams 23-67, Toussaint 3-14, Ayers 2-(minus 12).
PASSING_Cleveland, Griffin 29-40-1-232. Pittsburgh, L.Jones 24-37-1-277.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Pryor 7-94, Barnidge 5-40, C.Coleman 5-40, Hawkins 5-9, Crowell 3-16, Louis 2-22, DeValve 1-12, Vitale 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, Rogers 6-61, Ayers 5-44, Hamilton 3-54, D.Williams 3-27, Toussaint 2-24, James 2-16, Nix 2-5, Heyward-Bey 1-46.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, Parkey 49.
