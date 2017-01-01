6:12 pm, January 1, 2017
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Browns-Steelers Stats

Browns-Steelers Stats

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 5:56 pm 01/01/2017 05:56pm
Cleveland 7 7 0 7 3—24
Pittsburgh 0 7 0 14 6—27
First Quarter

Cle_DeValve 12 pass from Griffin (Parkey kick), 7:48.

Second Quarter

Cle_Barnidge 4 pass from Griffin (Parkey kick), 9:21.

Pit_D.Williams 11 pass from L.Jones (Boswell kick), :31.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_D.Williams 1 run (Boswell kick), 13:21.

Pit_Ayers 11 pass from L.Jones (Boswell kick), 5:14.

Cle_Atkinson 5 run (Parkey kick), 3:28.

Overtime

Cle_FG Parkey 34, 7:17.

Pit_Hamilton 26 pass from L.Jones, 2:57.

A_55,921.

___

Cle Pit
First downs 27 21
Total Net Yards 437 312
Rushes-yards 33-231 28-69
Passing 206 243
Punt Returns 3-26 3-15
Kickoff Returns 2-60 3-44
Interceptions Ret. 1-67 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 29-40-1 24-37-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-26 4-34
Punts 4-47.5 8-46.0
Fumbles-Lost 4-3 1-0
Penalties-Yards 5-37 9-43
Time of Possession 38:54 33:09

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Crowell 19-152, Atkinson 7-34, Griffin 5-32, C.Coleman 1-9, Du.Johnson 1-4. Pittsburgh, D.Williams 23-67, Toussaint 3-14, Ayers 2-(minus 12).

PASSING_Cleveland, Griffin 29-40-1-232. Pittsburgh, L.Jones 24-37-1-277.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Pryor 7-94, Barnidge 5-40, C.Coleman 5-40, Hawkins 5-9, Crowell 3-16, Louis 2-22, DeValve 1-12, Vitale 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, Rogers 6-61, Ayers 5-44, Hamilton 3-54, D.Williams 3-27, Toussaint 2-24, James 2-16, Nix 2-5, Heyward-Bey 1-46.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, Parkey 49.

