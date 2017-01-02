10:40 am, January 2, 2017
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Broncos coach Gary Kubiak…

Broncos coach Gary Kubiak officially steps down

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 10:25 am 01/02/2017 10:25am
Share

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak stepped down from his dream job on Monday because of health concerns, saying “the demands of the job are no longer a good fit for me.”

Kubiak missed a week of work in October after suffering a complex migraine, his second health scare in three years.

Kubiak went 24-11, including a victory in Super Bowl 50, but a 9-7 finish this season kept the Broncos out of the playoffs.

General manager John Elway said he was saddened and disappointed in Kubiak’s resignation, “but I understand and respect Gary for doing what’s right for him and his family.”

Elway now embarks on his third head coaching search in his six seasons as Broncos GM.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Broncos coach Gary Kubiak…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News