2:10 pm, January 15, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Bills safety Aaron Williams…

Bills safety Aaron Williams leaning toward returning to play

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 1:51 pm 01/15/2017 01:51pm
Share

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The father of Buffalo Bills starting safety Aaron Williams tells The Associated Press his son is leaning toward resuming his career after sustaining his second season-ending neck injury in consecutive years.

Anthony Williams told The AP by phone on Sunday his son will announce his decision soon and intends slowly ease his way back to playing football.

Williams was more definitive in a note posted on his Twitter account. He wrote Aaron is “coming back to be part of the team,” and excited over the Bills hiring new coach Sean McDermott.

Aaron Williams’ future has been in question since October, when he was sidelined by a blindside hit to the head by Miami receiver Jarvis Landry.

Williams’ 2015 season was cut short after being hurt making a diving headfirst tackle. He had neck surgery during which doctors shaved two disks to alleviate nerve damage.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment Latest News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Bills safety Aaron Williams…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News