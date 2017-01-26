Bengals sign kicker Randy Bullock to 2-year deal

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals signed kicker Randy Bullock to a two-year deal on Thursday, giving him an opportunity to compete for the job next season.

Bullock filled in for the last three games last season after Mike Nugent was released. Bullock would have become an unrestricted free agent.

Bullock made five of his six field-goal attempts, with his only miss costing the Bengals a last-second win in Houston. He made all six of his extra-point attempts.

He was Houston’s fifth-round pick in 2012 and has played in 48 games, going 83 of 102 on field goals. He’s made all but four of his 101 extra-point attempts. Bullock also played in one game for the Giants last season and one for the Steelers.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments