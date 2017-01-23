11:12 pm, January 23, 2017
The Senate has confirmed Rep. Mike Pompeo as CIA director.

Bengals apologize for Pacman Jones’ behavior after arrest

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 11:05 pm 01/23/2017 11:05pm
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals have apologized for the behavior of cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones that was captured in a video released on Monday.

Jones was arrested after an altercation at a downtown hotel the day after the season ended. He was charged for the confrontation and for allegedly spitting on a nurse as he was processed at the county jail. Jones has denied the charges.

Cincinnati police released the video on Monday showing Jones’ behavior as he was taken to the jail. Jones uses profanity toward police officers and tells one of them that “I hope you die tomorrow.” The Bengals issued a statement saying they “offer an apology” for his behavior.

The NFL could suspend Jones once the criminal case is finished.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News NFL News
