Bears-Vikings Stats

|Chicago
|0
|10
|0
|0—10
|Minnesota
|7
|17
|0
|14—38
|First Quarter
Min_McKinnon 16 pass from Bradford (Forbath kick), 11:36.
Min_FG Forbath 21, 14:53.
Min_Rudolph 22 pass from Bradford (Forbath kick), 12:51.
Chi_Barkley 2 pass from Meredith (Barth kick), 1:48.
Min_Wright 1 pass from Bradford (Forbath kick), :18.
Chi_FG Barth 29, :00.
Min_McKinnon 10 run (Forbath kick), 12:11.
Min_Griffen 20 fumble return (Forbath kick), 9:51.
A_66,808.
___
|Chi
|Min
|First downs
|19
|21
|Total Net Yards
|323
|374
|Rushes-yards
|37-183
|28-124
|Passing
|140
|250
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|2-45
|Kickoff Returns
|3-107
|1-35
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|2-4
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-20-2
|25-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-9
|0-0
|Punts
|3-47.7
|2-32.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-3
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-49
|2-15
|Time of Possession
|29:48
|30:12
___
RUSHING_Chicago, Howard 23-135, Langford 10-26, Bellamy 2-18, Addison 1-4, Fales 1-0. Minnesota, McKinnon 16-89, Bradford 1-24, Asiata 8-14, S.Hill 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Chicago, Barkley 10-14-2-125, Meredith 1-1-0-2, Fales 2-5-0-22. Minnesota, Bradford 25-33-1-250, S.Hill 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Meredith 4-61, Langford 3-41, Brown 2-18, Addison 1-11, Jeffery 1-10, Pruitt 1-6, Barkley 1-2. Minnesota, Rudolph 11-117, Wright 5-24, Asiata 3-31, McKinnon 3-21, Patterson 1-39, C.Johnson 1-11, Thielen 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
