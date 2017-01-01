Bears-Vikings Stats

6:12 pm, January 1, 2017
By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 5:56 pm
Chicago 0 10 0 0—10
Minnesota 7 17 0 14—38
First Quarter

Min_McKinnon 16 pass from Bradford (Forbath kick), 11:36.

Second Quarter

Min_FG Forbath 21, 14:53.

Min_Rudolph 22 pass from Bradford (Forbath kick), 12:51.

Chi_Barkley 2 pass from Meredith (Barth kick), 1:48.

Min_Wright 1 pass from Bradford (Forbath kick), :18.

Chi_FG Barth 29, :00.

Fourth Quarter

Min_McKinnon 10 run (Forbath kick), 12:11.

Min_Griffen 20 fumble return (Forbath kick), 9:51.

A_66,808.

___

Chi Min
First downs 19 21
Total Net Yards 323 374
Rushes-yards 37-183 28-124
Passing 140 250
Punt Returns 1-0 2-45
Kickoff Returns 3-107 1-35
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 2-4
Comp-Att-Int 13-20-2 25-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-9 0-0
Punts 3-47.7 2-32.0
Fumbles-Lost 4-3 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-49 2-15
Time of Possession 29:48 30:12

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Howard 23-135, Langford 10-26, Bellamy 2-18, Addison 1-4, Fales 1-0. Minnesota, McKinnon 16-89, Bradford 1-24, Asiata 8-14, S.Hill 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_Chicago, Barkley 10-14-2-125, Meredith 1-1-0-2, Fales 2-5-0-22. Minnesota, Bradford 25-33-1-250, S.Hill 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Meredith 4-61, Langford 3-41, Brown 2-18, Addison 1-11, Jeffery 1-10, Pruitt 1-6, Barkley 1-2. Minnesota, Rudolph 11-117, Wright 5-24, Asiata 3-31, McKinnon 3-21, Patterson 1-39, C.Johnson 1-11, Thielen 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

