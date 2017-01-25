4:23 pm, January 26, 2017
Atlanta Falcons Regular Season Statistics

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 8:48 pm
Passing
ATT COM PCT YARDS TD INT
Ryan 534 373 69.8 4944 38 7
Schaub 3 1 33.3 16 0 0
TEAM 537 374 69.6 4960 38 7
OPPONENTS 655 422 64.4 4495 31 12
Rushing
ATT YARDS AVG LONG TD
Freeman 227 1079 4.8 75t 11
Coleman 118 520 4.4 55t 8
Ward 31 151 4.9 45 0
Ryan 35 117 3.3 18 0
Gabriel 4 51 12.8 27 1
Ridley 3 7 2.3 7 0
Sanu 1 5 5.0 5 0
Schaub 2 -2 -1.0 -1 0
TEAM 421 1928 4.6 75t 20
OPPONENTS 370 1672 4.5 55t 15
Receiving
NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
J.Jones 83 1409 17.0 75t 6
Sanu 59 653 11.1 59 4
Freeman 54 462 8.6 35 2
Gabriel 35 579 16.5 76t 6
Coleman 31 421 13.6 49 3
Tamme 22 210 9.5 19 3
Hardy 21 203 9.7 27 4
A.Robinson 20 323 16.2 59 2
Hooper 19 271 14.3 44 3
Toilolo 13 264 20.3 46t 2
DiMarco 7 52 7.4 18 1
Williams 5 59 11.8 19 0
Perkins 3 42 14.0 26t 1
Ward 1 11 11.0 11 0
Tialavea 1 1 1.0 1t 1
TEAM 374 4960 13.3 76t 38
OPPONENTS 422 4495 10.7 58 31
Interceptions
NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
D.Jones 3 165 55.0 90t 2
Collins 2 37 18.5 37 0
Alford 2 34 17.0 30t 1
Allen 2 3 1.5 3 0
Poole 1 24 24.0 24 0
Trufant 1 9 9.0 9 0
Campbell 1 7 7.0 7 0
TEAM 12 279 23.2 90t 3
OPPONENTS 7 57 8.1 37t 2
Punting
NO. YDS AVG
Bosher 44 2060 46.8
Wile 2 116 58.0
Bryant 2 67 33.5
TEAM 48 2243 46.7
OPPONENTS 66 3176 48.1
Punt Returns
NO. YDS AVG TD
Weems 24 273 11.4 0
TEAM 24 273 11.4 0
OPPONENTS 23 221 9.6 0
Kickoff Returns
NO. YDS AVG TD
Weems 17 391 23.0 0
Hardy 3 52 17.3 0
A.Robinson 2 27 13.5 0
DiMarco 1 14 14.0 0
TEAM 23 484 21.0 0
OPPONENTS 40 905 22.6 0
Kicking
XP/XPA FG/FGA PTS
Bryant 56 57 34 37 158
TEAM 56 57 34 37 158
OPPONENTS 35 38 23 27 104

