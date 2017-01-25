Atlanta Falcons Regular Season Statistics

|Passing
|
|ATT
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|TD
|INT
|Ryan
|534
|373
|69.8
|4944
|38
|7
|Schaub
|3
|1
|33.3
|16
|0
|0
|TEAM
|537
|374
|69.6
|4960
|38
|7
|OPPONENTS
|655
|422
|64.4
|4495
|31
|12
|Rushing
|
|ATT
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Freeman
|227
|1079
|4.8
|75t
|11
|Coleman
|118
|520
|4.4
|55t
|8
|Ward
|31
|151
|4.9
|45
|0
|Ryan
|35
|117
|3.3
|18
|0
|Gabriel
|4
|51
|12.8
|27
|1
|Ridley
|3
|7
|2.3
|7
|0
|Sanu
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|Schaub
|2
|-2
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|TEAM
|421
|1928
|4.6
|75t
|20
|OPPONENTS
|370
|1672
|4.5
|55t
|15
|Receiving
|
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|J.Jones
|83
|1409
|17.0
|75t
|6
|Sanu
|59
|653
|11.1
|59
|4
|Freeman
|54
|462
|8.6
|35
|2
|Gabriel
|35
|579
|16.5
|76t
|6
|Coleman
|31
|421
|13.6
|49
|3
|Tamme
|22
|210
|9.5
|19
|3
|Hardy
|21
|203
|9.7
|27
|4
|A.Robinson
|20
|323
|16.2
|59
|2
|Hooper
|19
|271
|14.3
|44
|3
|Toilolo
|13
|264
|20.3
|46t
|2
|DiMarco
|7
|52
|7.4
|18
|1
|Williams
|5
|59
|11.8
|19
|0
|Perkins
|3
|42
|14.0
|26t
|1
|Ward
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Tialavea
|1
|1
|1.0
|1t
|1
|TEAM
|374
|4960
|13.3
|76t
|38
|OPPONENTS
|422
|4495
|10.7
|58
|31
|Interceptions
|
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|D.Jones
|3
|165
|55.0
|90t
|2
|Collins
|2
|37
|18.5
|37
|0
|Alford
|2
|34
|17.0
|30t
|1
|Allen
|2
|3
|1.5
|3
|0
|Poole
|1
|24
|24.0
|24
|0
|Trufant
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|Campbell
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|TEAM
|12
|279
|23.2
|90t
|3
|OPPONENTS
|7
|57
|8.1
|37t
|2
|Punting
|
|NO.
|YDS
|AVG
|Bosher
|44
|2060
|46.8
|Wile
|2
|116
|58.0
|Bryant
|2
|67
|33.5
|TEAM
|48
|2243
|46.7
|OPPONENTS
|66
|3176
|48.1
|Punt Returns
|
|NO.
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|Weems
|24
|273
|11.4
|0
|TEAM
|24
|273
|11.4
|0
|OPPONENTS
|23
|221
|9.6
|0
|Kickoff Returns
|
|NO.
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|Weems
|17
|391
|23.0
|0
|Hardy
|3
|52
|17.3
|0
|A.Robinson
|2
|27
|13.5
|0
|DiMarco
|1
|14
|14.0
|0
|TEAM
|23
|484
|21.0
|0
|OPPONENTS
|40
|905
|22.6
|0
|Kicking
|
|XP/XPA
|FG/FGA
|PTS
|Bryant
|56
|57
|34
|37
|158
|TEAM
|56
|57
|34
|37
|158
|OPPONENTS
|35
|38
|23
|27
|104
