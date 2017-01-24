4:29 pm, January 25, 2017
All rise: Georgia Supreme Court to ‘Rise up’ for Falcons

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 11:46 am 01/24/2017 11:46am
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s highest court is rising up to congratulate the Atlanta Falcons and wish them luck as they prepare for the Super Bowl.

Georgia Supreme Court spokeswoman Jane Hansen said in a news release that the nine justices plan will hold a special session to honor the NFL team before their afternoon session of oral arguments Tuesday.

“While our staid court is always gaveled in with ‘All rise,’ today that will come with a twist,” Hansen said, adding that this special session is a first for the high court.

The Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl, where they will face off in Houston on Feb. 5 against the New England Patriots. The Falcons have never won an NFL title in their 51-year history.

