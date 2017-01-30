11:31 am, January 30, 2017
BREAKING NEWS President Donald Trump has signed an executive order requiring that for every new federal regulation on small business, two must be cut.

Alabama assistant coach Josh Chapman charged with DUI

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 6:54 am 01/30/2017 06:54am
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Former University of Alabama football standout and current Crimson Tide assistant strength and conditioning coach Josh Chapman has been accused of driving under the influence.

Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Lt. Teena Richardson tells news outlets that the 27-year-old coach was arrested Sunday morning after he was found “passed out” in his vehicle.

Chapman played college football at Alabama from 2007-11, playing as a defensive lineman on two national championship teams. He spent three years with the Indianapolis Colts before being released in September 2015.

The Birmingham native has held his current position with the Tide since March.

It is unclear whether Chapman has an attorney.

