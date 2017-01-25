AFC Champion Playoff Statistics

|New England Patriots
|Passing
|
|ATT
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|TD
|INT
|Brady
|80
|50
|62.5
|671
|5
|2
|TEAM
|80
|50
|62.5
|671
|5
|2
|OPPONENTS
|87
|54
|62.1
|511
|2
|4
|Rushing
|
|ATT
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Blount
|24
|78
|3.2
|18
|1
|Lewis
|19
|52
|2.7
|9
|1
|Amendola
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|Edelman
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|White
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Brady
|8
|-2
|-0.2
|2
|0
|TEAM
|54
|155
|2.9
|18
|2
|OPPONENTS
|43
|159
|3.7
|18
|1
|Receiving
|
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Edelman
|16
|255
|15.9
|48
|1
|Hogan
|13
|275
|21.2
|45
|2
|Bennett
|6
|36
|6.0
|12
|0
|Lewis
|4
|31
|7.8
|13t
|1
|White
|4
|27
|6.8
|19t
|1
|Develin
|2
|13
|6.5
|13
|0
|Amendola
|2
|12
|6.0
|8
|0
|Floyd
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|Blount
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Mitchell
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|TEAM
|50
|671
|13.4
|48
|5
|OPPONENTS
|54
|511
|9.5
|30t
|2
|Interceptions
|
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Rowe
|1
|37
|37.0
|37
|0
|Harmon
|1
|31
|31.0
|31
|0
|Ryan
|1
|23
|23.0
|23
|0
|McCourty
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|TEAM
|4
|95
|23.8
|37
|0
|OPPONENTS
|2
|13
|6.5
|7
|0
|Punting
|
|NO.
|YDS
|AVG
|Allen
|8
|337
|42.1
|TEAM
|8
|337
|42.1
|OPPONENTS
|12
|495
|41.2
|Punt Returns
|
|NO.
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|Edelman
|4
|26
|6.5
|0
|TEAM
|4
|26
|6.5
|0
|OPPONENTS
|3
|44
|14.7
|0
|Kickoff Returns
|
|NO.
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|Lewis
|4
|142
|35.5
|1
|TEAM
|4
|142
|35.5
|1
|OPPONENTS
|6
|114
|19.0
|0
|Kicking
|
|XP/XPA
|FG/FGA
|PTS
|Gostkowski
|7
|8
|5
|5
|22
|TEAM
|7
|8
|5
|5
|22
|OPPONENTS
|1
|2
|4
|4
|13
