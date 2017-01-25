4:21 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » AFC Champion Playoff Statistics

AFC Champion Playoff Statistics

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 8:48 pm 01/25/2017 08:48pm
Share
New England Patriots
Passing
ATT COM PCT YARDS TD INT
Brady 80 50 62.5 671 5 2
TEAM 80 50 62.5 671 5 2
OPPONENTS 87 54 62.1 511 2 4
Rushing
ATT YARDS AVG LONG TD
Blount 24 78 3.2 18 1
Lewis 19 52 2.7 9 1
Amendola 1 15 15.0 15 0
Edelman 1 12 12.0 12 0
White 1 0 0.0 0 0
Brady 8 -2 -0.2 2 0
TEAM 54 155 2.9 18 2
OPPONENTS 43 159 3.7 18 1
Receiving
NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Edelman 16 255 15.9 48 1
Hogan 13 275 21.2 45 2
Bennett 6 36 6.0 12 0
Lewis 4 31 7.8 13t 1
White 4 27 6.8 19t 1
Develin 2 13 6.5 13 0
Amendola 2 12 6.0 8 0
Floyd 1 9 9.0 9 0
Blount 1 8 8.0 8 0
Mitchell 1 5 5.0 5 0
TEAM 50 671 13.4 48 5
OPPONENTS 54 511 9.5 30t 2
Interceptions
NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Rowe 1 37 37.0 37 0
Harmon 1 31 31.0 31 0
Ryan 1 23 23.0 23 0
McCourty 1 4 4.0 4 0
TEAM 4 95 23.8 37 0
OPPONENTS 2 13 6.5 7 0
Punting
NO. YDS AVG
Allen 8 337 42.1
TEAM 8 337 42.1
OPPONENTS 12 495 41.2
Punt Returns
NO. YDS AVG TD
Edelman 4 26 6.5 0
TEAM 4 26 6.5 0
OPPONENTS 3 44 14.7 0
Kickoff Returns
NO. YDS AVG TD
Lewis 4 142 35.5 1
TEAM 4 142 35.5 1
OPPONENTS 6 114 19.0 0
Kicking
XP/XPA FG/FGA PTS
Gostkowski 7 8 5 5 22
TEAM 7 8 5 5 22
OPPONENTS 1 2 4 4 13

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » AFC Champion Playoff Statistics
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News