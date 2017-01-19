12:44 am, January 19, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to serve as agriculture secretary.

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Aaron Hernandez expected in…

Aaron Hernandez expected in court as murder trial nears

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 12:25 am 01/19/2017 12:25am
Share
In this Dec. 20, 2016, file photo, Former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez appears during a hearing at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Hernandez is due in court Thursday, Jan. 19, when a judge is expected to hear arguments on defense motions. Hernandez’s murder trial is scheduled to begin next month. (Angela Rowlings/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is expected in a Boston courtroom for a pretrial hearing in his upcoming double murder trial.

Hernandez is accused of killing two men he encountered at a Boston nightclub in 2012. Prosecutors say the former New England Patriots tight end followed the men and opened fire on their car at a stop light after one of them accidentally bumped into Hernandez and spilled his drink.

Hernandez is due in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, when a judge is expected to hear arguments on defense motions. Hernandez’s trial is scheduled to begin next month.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty. He’s already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment Latest News NFL News Other Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Aaron Hernandez expected in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News