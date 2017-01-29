9:16 pm, January 29, 2017
49ers make surprise hire of John Lynch as general manager

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 8:59 pm 01/29/2017 08:59pm
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have hired former NFL safety and Fox broadcaster John Lynch to be their general manager.

After a lengthy search that included interviews with nine other publicly identified candidates, team CEO Jed York settled on a mystery candidate when he gave the job to Lynch on Sunday. ESPN first reported the deal, saying Lynch had gotten a six-year contract.

After playing for former Niners coach Bill Walsh in college at Stanford, Lynch went on to have a stellar 15-year career with Tampa Bay and Denver that included three All-Pro selections and one Super Bowl title with the Buccaneers. He’s a finalist this year for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Since retiring in 2008, Lynch has been an analyst at Fox.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

