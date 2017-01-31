9:37 am, February 1, 2017
49ers hire Adam Peters as VP of player personnel

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 7:22 pm 01/31/2017 07:22pm
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have hired Denver director of college scouting Adam Peters to become the team’s vice president of player personnel under new general manager John Lynch.

Lynch announced the move Tuesday, two days after being hired by San Francisco for his first front-office job. Lynch called Peters a star who is one of the “most respected talent evaluators” in the NFL.

Peters worked for the New England Patriots from 2003-08 before joining Denver. He has been part of three Super Bowls championships, five conference titles and 10 division crowns.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

