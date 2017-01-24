2017 Pro Bowl Selections

|Sunday, Jan. 29
|At Camping World Stadium
|Orlando, Fla.
|(s-starter; x-Super Bowl participant; i-injured; r-replacement)
|(Subject to Change)
|AFC
|OFFENSE (21)
QUARTERBACKS (3) — sx-Tom Brady, New England; i-Derek Carr, Oakland; i-Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh; r-Andy Dalton, Cincinnati; r-Alex Smith, Kansas City; r-Philip Rivers, San Diego.
WIDE RECEIVERS (4) — si-Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh; si-Amari Cooper, Oakland; i-A.J. Green, Cincinnati; T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis; r-Demaryius Thomas, Denver; r-Emmanuel Sanders, Denver; r-Jarvis Landry, Miami.
RUNNING BACKS (3) — si-Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh; i-LeSean McCoy, Buffalo; DeMarco Murray, Tennessee; r-Melvin Gordon, San Diego; r-Jay Ajayi, Miami.
FULLBACK (1) — s-Kyle Juszczyk, Baltimore.
TIGHT ENDS (2) — s-Travis Kelce, Kansas City; Delanie Walker, Tennessee.
TACKLES (3) — si-Donald Penn, Oakland; s-Joe Thomas, Cleveland; Taylor Lewan, Tennessee; r-Andrew Whitworth, Cincinnati.
GUARDS (3) — s-Kelechi Osemele, Oakland; si-Marshal Yanda, Baltimore; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh; r-Richie Incognito, Buffalo.
CENTERS (2) — s-Rodney Hudson, Oakland; i-Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh; r-Jeremy Zuttah, Baltimore.
DEFENSIVE ENDS (3) — si-Khalil Mack, Oakland; s-Cameron Wake, Miami; i-Jadeveon Clowney, Houston; r-Leonard Williams, N.Y. Jets; r-Carlos Dunlap, Cincinnati.
INTERIOR LINEMEN (3) — s-Geno Atkins, Cincinnati; si-Ndamukong Suh, Miami; Jurrell Casey, Tennessee; r-Kyle Williams, Buffalo.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (3) — s-Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo; s-Von Miller, Denver; Brian Orakpo, Tennessee.
INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKERS (2) — sx-Dont’a Hightower, New England; i-C.J. Mosley, Baltimore; r-Zach Brown, Buffalo; r-Ryan Shazier, Pittsburgh.
CORNERBACKS (4) — s-Marcus Peters, Kansas City; s-Aqib Talib, Denver; r-Stephon Gilmore, Buffalo; Chris Harris, Jr., Denver; Casey Hayward, San Diego.
FREE SAFETIES (2) — sx-Devin McCourty, New England; i-Reggie Nelson, Oakland; r-Eric Weddle, Baltimore.
STRONG SAFETY (1) — si-Eric Berry, Kansas City; r-Darian Stewart, Denver.
PUNTER (1) — i-Pat McAfee, Indianapolis; r-Dustin Colquitt, Kansas City.
PLACEKICKER (1) — Justin Tucker, Baltimore.
RETURN SPECIALIST (1) — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City.
SPECIAL TEAMER (1) — x-Matthew Slater, New England; r-D.J. Alexander, Kansas City.
LONG SNAPPER (1) — Morgan Cox, Baltimore.
QUARTERBACKS (3) — sx-Matt Ryan, Atlanta; Dak Prescott, Dallas; i-Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay; r-Drew Brees, New Orleans; r-Kirk Cousins, Washington.
WIDE RECEIVERS (4) — s-Odell Beckham, Jr., New York Giants; sx-Julio Jones, Atlanta; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay; i-Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona; r-Dez Bryant, Dallas; r-Doug Baldwin, Seattle.
RUNNING BACKS (3) — s-Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas; x-Devonta Freeman, Atlanta; i-David Johnson, Arizona; r-Darren Sproles, Philaldelphia; r-Jordan Howard, Chicago.
FULLBACK (1) — s-Mike Tolbert, Carolina.
TIGHT ENDS (2) — s-Greg Olsen, Carolina; i-Jordan Reed, Washington; r-Jimmy Graham, Seattle.
TACKLES (3) — s-Tyron Smith, Dallas; s-Trent Williams, Washington; i-Jason Peters, Philadelphia; r-David Bakhtiari, Green Bay.
GUARDS (3) — s-Zack Martin, Dallas; si-Brandon Scherff, Washington; i-T.J. Lang, Green Bay; r-Trai Turner, Carolina; r-Josh Sitton, Chicago.
CENTERS (2) — s-Travis Frederick, Dallas; x-Alex Mack, Atlanta; r-Jason Kelce, Philadelphia.
DEFENSIVE ENDS (3) — s-Cliff Avril, Seattle; s-Everson Griffen, Minnesota; Michael Bennett, Seattle.
INTERIOR LINEMEN (3) — si-Aaron Donald, Los Angeles; s-Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia; r-Linval Joseph, Minnesota.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (3) — sx-Vic Beasley, Atlanta; si-Ryan Kerrigan, Washington; Thomas Davis, Carolina; r-Anthony Barr, Minnesota; r-K.J. Wright, Seattle.
INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKERS (2) — s-Bobby Wagner, Seattle; i-Luke Kuechly, Carolina; r-Sean Lee, Dallas.
CORNERBACKS (4) — s-Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants; s-Patrick Peterson, Arizona; Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota; Richard Sherman, Seattle.
FREE SAFETIES (2) — s-Harrison Smith, Minnesota; Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay.
STRONG SAFETY (1) — s-Landon Collins, New York Giants.
PUNTER (1) — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles.
PLACEKICKER (1) — x-Matt Bryant, Atlanta; r-Matt Prater, Detroit.
RETURN SPECIALIST (1) — Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota.
SPECIAL TEAMER (1) — Dwayne Harris, New York Giants.
LONG SNAPPER — Jake McQuaide, Los Angeles.
