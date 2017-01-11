6:35 pm, January 11, 2017
2017 Pro Bowl Selections

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 6:11 pm 01/11/2017 06:11pm
Sunday, Jan. 29
At Camping World Stadium
Orlando, Fla.
(s-starter; x-first time; i-injured; r-replacement)
AFC
OFFENSE (21)

QUARTERBACKS (3) — s-Tom Brady, New England; Derek Carr, Oakland; Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh.

WIDE RECEIVERS (4) — s-Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh; s-Amari Cooper, Oakland; i-A.J. Green, Cincinnati; T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis; r-Jarvis Landry, Miami.

RUNNING BACKS (3) — s-Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh; rx-Jay Ajayi, Miami; i-LeSean McCoy, Buffalo; DeMarco Murray, Tennessee.

FULLBACK (1) — sx-Kyle Juszczyk, Baltimore.

TIGHT ENDS (2) — s-Travis Kelce, Kansas City; Delanie Walker, Tennessee.

TACKLES (3) — s-Donald Penn, Oakland; s-Joe Thomas, Cleveland; x-Taylor Lewan, Tennessee.

GUARDS (3) — sx-Kelechi Osemele, Oakland; s-Marshal Yanda, Baltimore; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh.

CENTERS (2) — sx-Rodney Hudson, Oakland; Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh.

DEFENSE (18)

DEFENSIVE ENDS (3) — s-Khalil Mack, Oakland; s-Cameron Wake, Miami; x-Jadeveon Clowney, Houston.

INTERIOR LINEMEN (3) — s-Geno Atkins, Cincinnati; s-Ndamukong Suh, Miami; Jurrell Casey, Tennessee.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (3) — s-Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo; s-Von Miller, Denver; Brian Orakpo, Tennessee.

INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKERS (2) — sx-Dont’a Hightower, New England; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore.

CORNERBACKS (4) — s-Marcus Peters, Kansas City; s-Aqib Talib, Denver; Chris Harris, Jr., Denver; x-Casey Hayward, San Diego.

FREE SAFETIES (2) — s-Devin McCourty, New England; Reggie Nelson, Oakland.

STRONG SAFETY (1) — s-Eric Berry, Kansas City.

SPECIALISTS (4)

PUNTER (1) — Pat McAfee, Indianapolis.

PLACEKICKER (1) — Justin Tucker, Baltimore.

RETURN SPECIALIST (1) — x-Tyreek Hill, Kansas City.

SPECIAL TEAMER (1) — Matthew Slater, New England.

NFC
OFFENSE (21)

QUARTERBACKS (3) — s-Matt Ryan, Atlanta; x-Dak Prescott, Dallas; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay.

WIDE RECEIVERS (4) — s-Odell Beckham, Jr., New York Giants; s-Julio Jones, Atlanta; x-Mike Evans, Tampa Bay; Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona.

RUNNING BACKS (3) — sx-Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas; Devonta Freeman, Atlanta; rx-Jordan Howard, Chicago; ix-David Johnson, Arizona.

FULLBACK (1) — s-Mike Tolbert, Carolina.

TIGHT ENDS (2) — s-Greg Olsen, Carolina; x-Jordan Reed, Washington.

TACKLES (3) — s-Tyron Smith, Dallas; s-Trent Williams, Washington; Jason Peters, Philadelphia.

GUARDS (3) — s-Zack Martin, Dallas; sx-Brandon Scherff, Washington; x-T.J. Lang, Green Bay.

CENTERS (2) — s-Travis Frederick, Dallas; Alex Mack, Atlanta.

DEFENSE (18)

DEFENSIVE ENDS (3) — sx-Cliff Avril, Seattle; s-Everson Griffen, Minnesota; Michael Bennett, Seattle.

INTERIOR LINEMEN (3) — s-Aaron Donald, Los Angeles; s-Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (3) — sx-Vic Beasley, Atlanta; s-Ryan Kerrigan, Washington; Thomas Davis, Carolina.

INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKERS (2) — s-Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Luke Kuechly, Carolina.

CORNERBACKS (4) — sx-Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants; s-Patrick Peterson, Arizona; x-Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota; Richard Sherman, Seattle.

FREE SAFETIES (2) — s-Harrison Smith, Minnesota; x-Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay.

STRONG SAFETY (1) — sx-Landon Collins, New York Giants.

SPECIALISTS (4)

PUNTER (1) — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles.

PLACEKICKER (1) — x-Matt Bryant, Atlanta.

RETURN SPECIALIST (1) — Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota.

SPECIAL TEAMER (1) — x-Dwayne Harris, New York Giants.

NFL News