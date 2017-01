Giants 19

Redskins 10

Straight up — if the Redskins get outrushed 161-38, lose the turnover battle 3-0, and get Kirk Cousins sacked four times at home in a win-and-in playoff scenario — they don’t deserve to be in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Giants enter the postseason having won nine of their last 11 games and sporting a 5-0 road playoff record since 2007. Forget the Patriots … nobody wants to see New York right now.

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)