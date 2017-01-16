2016 NFL Divisional Round Recap

WASHINGTON —Aaron Rodgers just loves it in Dallas.
On the 50th anniversary of Green Bay’s Super Bowl I victory and in the building where he won his own, A-Rod had the throw of the postseason to set up Mason’s Crosby’s 51-yard game-winning field goal (the longest game winner in playoff history) to send the Packers to their second NFC Championship Game in three years.
Clutch throws, kickers are heroes, and Ed Werder out-sleeps Bill Belichick. These can only be found in the NFL Divisional Round Recap.
