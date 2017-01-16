2016 NFL Divisional Round Recap

Packers 34

Cowboys 31

Aaron Rodgers just loves it in Dallas. On the 50th anniversary of Green Bay’s Super Bowl I victory and in the building where he won his own, A-Rod had the throw of the postseason to set up Mason’s Crosby’s 51-yard game-winning field goal (the longest game winner in playoff history) to send the Packers to their second NFC Championship Game in three years. Considering three of the last five Cowboys-Packers playoff meetings produced a Super Bowl team, the last game in the Georgia Dome may not be remembered fondly by the Falcons.

Much to Ed Werder’s chagrin, the NFC title game will be without his favorite team and favorite player even though Dak Prescott rebounded from a slow start to become the first rookie starting QB in the Super Bowl era to throw three TD passes in a playoff game. He and Zeke are the future, but it’s hard not to think this latest one-and-done postseason will have Jerry Jones start considering alternatives to Jason Garrett.

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)