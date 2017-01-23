2:22 am, January 23, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS New England Patriots beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 and will head to their 9th Super Bowl.

NFL News

Home » Breaking News » Sports » NFL News » 2016 NFL Championship Sunday Recap

2016 NFL Championship Sunday Recap

By Rob Woodfork January 23, 2017 1:46 am 01/23/2017 01:46am
Share

Fire alarms, B-stings, and bad dancing highlight the NFL Championship Sunday Recap.

WASHINGTON — After all the fire alarm shenanigans, Tom Brady set fire to the Steelers’ defense by throwing for a career-postseason high 384 yards and 3 touchdowns (he’s an incredible 5-0 at home against the Steelers’ all-time with 18 TDs and no picks) and Pittsburgh’s Killer B’s flamed out.

See how the other teams did during this Championship weekend.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Breaking News Matt Ryan nfl NFL News rob woodfork Sports tom brady
Home » Breaking News » Sports » NFL News » 2016 NFL Championship Sunday Recap
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Women’s March on Washington
Inauguration: Scenes Around DC
Inside Obamas' new home
Today in History: Jan. 23
Past inaugurations
Inauguration Day ceremony
Trump arrives in DC
Inaugural balls through the years
People's Choice Awards
Historic moments from Obama presidency
Betty White turns 95
DC's MLK Parade
Obama presidency: Commander-in-chief
'The Greatest Show on Earth'
10 most expensive houses sold in DC area in 2016
Look back at Obama presidency
In 1982, tragedy struck the Potomac
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 22-28
2017 local deaths of note