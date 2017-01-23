2016 NFL Championship Sunday Recap

After all the fire alarm shenanigans , Tom Brady set fire to the Steelers’ defense by throwing for a career-postseason high 384 yards and 3 touchdowns (he’s an incredible 5-0 at home against the Steelers’ all-time with 18 TDs and no picks) and Pittsburgh’s Killer B’s flamed out. Credit the Patriots defense for that; the Pats are 6-0 against teams with Pro Bowl “triplets.” It’s gonna be really fun watching Roger Goodell sheepishly hand the real Killer B’s — Brady and Belichick — their fifth Super Bowl trophy.

See how the other teams did during this Championship weekend.

