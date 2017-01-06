2016 AP All-Pro Team

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press 2016 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:
Quarterback_Matt Ryan, Atlanta
Running Back_Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas
Flex — David Johnson, Arizona
Tight End_Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers_Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh; Julio Jones, Atlanta
Left Tackle — Tyron Smith, Dallas
Rigth Tackle — Travis Conklin, Tennessee
Left Guard— Kelechi Osemele, Oakland
Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
Center— Travis Frederick, Dallas
Edge Rushers_Khalil Mack, Oakland; Vic Beasley Jr., Atlanta
Interior Linemen_Aaron Donald, Los Angeles; Damon Harrison, New York Giants
Linebackers_Von Miller, Denver; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Sean Lee, Dallas
Cornerbacks_Aqib Talib, Denver; Marcus Peters, Kansas City
Safeties_Landon Collins, New York Giants; Eric Berry, Kansas City
Defensive Back_Chris Harris Jr., Denver
Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles
Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota
Punt Returner — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City
Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England
Quarterback_Tom Brady, New England
Running Back — David Johnson, Arizona
Flex_Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh
Tight End_Greg Olsen, Carolina
Wide Receivers_Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay
Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City, and Marcus Cannon, New England
Left Guard— Marshal Yanda, Baltimore
Right Guard — David DeCastro, Pittsburgh
Center— Alex Mack, Atlanta
Edge Rushers_Jadeveon Clowney, Houston; Cameron Wake, Miami, Olivier Vernon, New York Giants, and Brandon Graham, Philadelphia
Interior Linemen_Ndamukong Suh, Miami; Calais Campbell, Arizona, and Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay
Linebackers_Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo; Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, C.J. Mosley, Baltimore, Zach Brown, Buffalo, Zachary Orr, Baltimore, Alec Ogletree, Los Angeles, Dont’a Hightower, New England, Whitney Mercilus, Houston, and Bernardick McKinney, Houston
Cornerbacks_Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants; Casey Hayward, San Diego, and Malcolm Butler, New England
Safeties_Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay; Devin McCourty, New England.
Defensive Back_Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, New York Giants
Placekicker — None.
Punter — Marquette King, Oakland
Kick Returner — Tyler Lockett, Seattle
Punt Returner — None.
Special Teamer — Nate Ebner, New England
