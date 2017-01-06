2016 AP All-Pro Team

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press 2016 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE

Quarterback_Matt Ryan, Atlanta

Running Back_Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas

Flex — David Johnson, Arizona

Tight End_Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers_Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh; Julio Jones, Atlanta

Left Tackle — Tyron Smith, Dallas

Rigth Tackle — Travis Conklin, Tennessee

Left Guard— Kelechi Osemele, Oakland

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center— Travis Frederick, Dallas

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers_Khalil Mack, Oakland; Vic Beasley Jr., Atlanta

Interior Linemen_Aaron Donald, Los Angeles; Damon Harrison, New York Giants

Linebackers_Von Miller, Denver; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Sean Lee, Dallas

Cornerbacks_Aqib Talib, Denver; Marcus Peters, Kansas City

Safeties_Landon Collins, New York Giants; Eric Berry, Kansas City

Defensive Back_Chris Harris Jr., Denver

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota

Punt Returner — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback_Tom Brady, New England

Running Back — David Johnson, Arizona

Flex_Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh

Tight End_Greg Olsen, Carolina

Wide Receivers_Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay

Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City, and Marcus Cannon, New England

Left Guard— Marshal Yanda, Baltimore

Right Guard — David DeCastro, Pittsburgh

Center— Alex Mack, Atlanta

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers_Jadeveon Clowney, Houston; Cameron Wake, Miami, Olivier Vernon, New York Giants, and Brandon Graham, Philadelphia

Interior Linemen_Ndamukong Suh, Miami; Calais Campbell, Arizona, and Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay

Linebackers_Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo; Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, C.J. Mosley, Baltimore, Zach Brown, Buffalo, Zachary Orr, Baltimore, Alec Ogletree, Los Angeles, Dont’a Hightower, New England, Whitney Mercilus, Houston, and Bernardick McKinney, Houston

Cornerbacks_Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants; Casey Hayward, San Diego, and Malcolm Butler, New England

Safeties_Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay; Devin McCourty, New England.

Defensive Back_Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, New York Giants

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — None.

Punter — Marquette King, Oakland

Kick Returner — Tyler Lockett, Seattle

Punt Returner — None.

Special Teamer — Nate Ebner, New England

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments