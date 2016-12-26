5:03 pm, December 26, 2016
Zimmer says he doesn’t believe Vikings CBs made own plan

By The Associated Press December 26, 2016 4:14 pm 12/26/2016 04:14pm
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2016, file photo Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer pauses while speaking to the media following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Minneapolis. Given a contract extension the day before training camp began and the architect of a team that started 5-0, Zimmer watched his Vikings unravel after that. Now they're eliminated from playoff contention, with one meaningless game left(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer says he doesn’t believe his defensive backs made their own plan for covering Green Bay wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

Xavier Rhodes repeatedly called the conflict a “miscommunication.” Terence Newman said it was a non-issue.

Post-game commentary on Saturday by Rhodes suggested players defied Zimmer’s orders to put the Pro Bowl cornerback on Nelson, rather than keep Rhodes and Newman in their places regardless of the formation shown by the Packers.

The stunning admission after the 38-25 loss by the Vikings served as a snapshot of Minnesota’s spoiled season and became a national headline. Two days later, the Vikings tried to thoroughly dismantle any controversy or tension.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

