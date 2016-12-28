Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|American Association
LAREDO LEMURS — Released OF Brennan Metzger.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C Bryan De La Rosa to a contract extension. Signed RHP Brian Utterback.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Ty Provencher.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Indiana F Paul George $15,000 and coach Nate McMillan $10,000 for public criticism of officiating.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Reassigned C Ivica Zubac to Los Angeles (NBADL).
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Recalled G Wade Baldwin IV from Iowa (NBADL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended Tampa Bay RB Doug Martin four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Christian Bryant from the N.Y. Giants practice squad and CB Brian Dixon from New Orleans practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Cornelius Edison and DB Rashaad Reynolds to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT Stefan Charles on injured reserve. Signed CB Crezdon Butler.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed S Isa Abdul-Quddus on injured reserve. Signed S A.J. Hendy from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Cayleb Jones to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Place RB Khiry Robinson on injured reserve. Signed RB Brandon Burks from the practice squad and TE M.J. McFarland to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed RB Charles Sims on injured reserve. Signed FB Austin Johnson from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed DE Mehdi Abdesmad on injured reserve. Signed NT Antwaun Woods from the practice squad and LB Kourtnei Brown and WR K.J. Maye to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed S Donte Whitner Sr. on injured reserve. Signed S Josh Evans. Signed LB Rufus Johnson to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Brandon Montour from San Diego (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with F Artemi Panarin on a two-year contract extension.
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Jason Dickinson to Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned F Tyler Bertuzzi and D Brian Lashoff to Grand Rapids (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed F Tyler Toffoli on injured reserve.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Vernon Fiddler on injured reserve. Recalled F Luke Gazdic from Albany (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Brandon Halverson to Hartford (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Activated F Paul Stastny from injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Brett Howden to a three-year, entry-level contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Zach Sanford to Hershey (AHL).
AHL — Suspended Lehigh Valley D Will O’Neill one game.
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned F Shawn St. Amant to Colorado (ECHL).
READING ROYALS — Announced G Austin Lotz was loaned from Tucson (AHL). Released G Matt Hilbert.
PENN STATE — Suspended junior WR Saeed Blacknall and sophomore LB Manny Bowen for a violation of team rules.
UCONN — Named Randy Edsall football coach.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments