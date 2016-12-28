Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American Association

LAREDO LEMURS — Released OF Brennan Metzger.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C Bryan De La Rosa to a contract extension. Signed RHP Brian Utterback.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Ty Provencher.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Indiana F Paul George $15,000 and coach Nate McMillan $10,000 for public criticism of officiating.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Reassigned C Ivica Zubac to Los Angeles (NBADL).

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Recalled G Wade Baldwin IV from Iowa (NBADL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Tampa Bay RB Doug Martin four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Christian Bryant from the N.Y. Giants practice squad and CB Brian Dixon from New Orleans practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Cornelius Edison and DB Rashaad Reynolds to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT Stefan Charles on injured reserve. Signed CB Crezdon Butler.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed S Isa Abdul-Quddus on injured reserve. Signed S A.J. Hendy from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Cayleb Jones to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Place RB Khiry Robinson on injured reserve. Signed RB Brandon Burks from the practice squad and TE M.J. McFarland to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed RB Charles Sims on injured reserve. Signed FB Austin Johnson from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed DE Mehdi Abdesmad on injured reserve. Signed NT Antwaun Woods from the practice squad and LB Kourtnei Brown and WR K.J. Maye to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed S Donte Whitner Sr. on injured reserve. Signed S Josh Evans. Signed LB Rufus Johnson to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Brandon Montour from San Diego (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with F Artemi Panarin on a two-year contract extension.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Jason Dickinson to Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned F Tyler Bertuzzi and D Brian Lashoff to Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed F Tyler Toffoli on injured reserve.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Vernon Fiddler on injured reserve. Recalled F Luke Gazdic from Albany (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Brandon Halverson to Hartford (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Activated F Paul Stastny from injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Brett Howden to a three-year, entry-level contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Zach Sanford to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Lehigh Valley D Will O’Neill one game.

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned F Shawn St. Amant to Colorado (ECHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced G Austin Lotz was loaned from Tucson (AHL). Released G Matt Hilbert.

COLLEGE

PENN STATE — Suspended junior WR Saeed Blacknall and sophomore LB Manny Bowen for a violation of team rules.

UCONN — Named Randy Edsall football coach.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments