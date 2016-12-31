3:11 pm, December 31, 2016
Saturday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 2:59 pm
BASEBALL
National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Designated OF Willy Garcia for assignment.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed LB Zachary Orr and CB Jimmy Smith on injured reserve. Signed WR Keenan Reynolds from the practice squad. Claimed WR Vince Mayle off waivers from Dallas.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Josh Shirley.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed WR A.J. Green on injured reserve. Signed G Trey Hopkins from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed G Ryan Seymour from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed S Andrew Sendejo. Signed WR Isaac Fruechte from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed P Bryan Anger to a multi-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned F Zach Nastasiuk from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned G Jaroslav Halak to Bridgeport (AHL). Reassigned F Carter Verhaeghe and D Jesse Graham to Missouri (ECHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled D Garrett Noonan from Greenville (ECHL).

COLLEGE

ELON — Named Curt Cignetti football coach.

FLORIDA STATE — Announced RB Dalvin Cook will enter the NFL draft.

