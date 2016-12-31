Saturday’s Sports Transactions

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Designated OF Willy Garcia for assignment.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed LB Zachary Orr and CB Jimmy Smith on injured reserve. Signed WR Keenan Reynolds from the practice squad. Claimed WR Vince Mayle off waivers from Dallas.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Josh Shirley.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed WR A.J. Green on injured reserve. Signed G Trey Hopkins from the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed G Ryan Seymour from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed S Andrew Sendejo. Signed WR Isaac Fruechte from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed P Bryan Anger to a multi-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned F Zach Nastasiuk from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned G Jaroslav Halak to Bridgeport (AHL). Reassigned F Carter Verhaeghe and D Jesse Graham to Missouri (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled D Garrett Noonan from Greenville (ECHL).
ELON — Named Curt Cignetti football coach.
FLORIDA STATE — Announced RB Dalvin Cook will enter the NFL draft.
